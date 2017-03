BTG Pactual Group analysts led by Marcello Milman raised their recommendation on shares of Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA to "buy" from "neutral" on Friday, saying recent losses in the stock are overdone.

The analysts also raised the 12-month price target for the shares to 4.60 reais from 4.40 reais previously, citing a potential pick-up in launching volumes from Gafisa's Tenda unit and an improvement in margins.