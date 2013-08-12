GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit for six as dominant dollar holds gains
* Oil tries to regain footing after nasty spill, gold at 5-week low
The board of directors of Cosan SA , one of Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol producers, approved the payment of 300 million reais ($131 million) in dividends, according to a securities filing on Monday. The dividends will be distributed on Aug. 13, totaling 0.741868722 reais a share, the filing added.
* Oil tries to regain footing after nasty spill, gold at 5-week low
BEIJING, March 9 China expressed concern on Thursday over revelations in a trove of data released by Wikileaks purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices, including those made by Chinese companies.
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $8.5 billion, the latest international oil major to withdraw from the costly projects, which are among the most carbon heavy.