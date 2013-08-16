UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Education firms Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA and Kroton Educacional SA were listed in a preview of modifications to Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stock index, exchange operator BM&FBovespa said on Friday.
Listing the shares in the preview increases the likelihood they will be added to the official index for the period between Sept. 2 of this year and Jan. 3, 2014.
With the addition, the index will comprise 73 stocks from 67 companies, BM&FBovespa said.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources