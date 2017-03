JPMorgan Securities analysts led by Domingos Falavina cut their estimates for adjusted earnings at Cetip SA Mercados Organizados by 0.7 percent to 472 million reais this year from a prior 475 million reais. For 2014, the estimate was lowered 0.9 percent to 520 million reais.

The analysts kept their "overweight" recommendation and a price target of 26 reias on the stock.