The following is a list of price targets and rating activity for
Brazilian stocks on Monday:
1) Analyst Jonathan Brandt of HSBC Securities raised the
price target on shares of Brazilian paper and pulp producer
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA to 10.75 reais from 10
reais. The recommendation on the stock was left unchanged at
"overweight."
2) Analyst Pedro Galdi of SLW Corretora upped the target on
shares of steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA to 9
reais from 8.9 reais. The recommendation on the stock was left
unchanged at "hold."
3) Galdi also raised the target for steelmaker Gerdau SA
to 19 reais from 18.6 reais. The recommendation was
left unchanged at "buy."
4) Analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual led by Eduardo Rosman
trimmed the target on shares of financial exchange company BM&F
Bovespa SA to 15 reais from 15.5 reais. The
recommendation remained "overweight."