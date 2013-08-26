The following is a list of price targets and rating activity for Brazilian stocks on Monday:

1) Analyst Jonathan Brandt of HSBC Securities raised the price target on shares of Brazilian paper and pulp producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA to 10.75 reais from 10 reais. The recommendation on the stock was left unchanged at "overweight."

2) Analyst Pedro Galdi of SLW Corretora upped the target on shares of steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA to 9 reais from 8.9 reais. The recommendation on the stock was left unchanged at "hold."

3) Galdi also raised the target for steelmaker Gerdau SA to 19 reais from 18.6 reais. The recommendation was left unchanged at "buy."

4) Analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual led by Eduardo Rosman trimmed the target on shares of financial exchange company BM&F Bovespa SA to 15 reais from 15.5 reais. The recommendation remained "overweight."