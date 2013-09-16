OSX Brasil SA, the shipbuilding and ship-leasing unit of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's EBX Group, received an operating license for the first unit of its shipyard at the Port of Açu north of Rio de Janeiro, the company said in a statement On Monday. The yard has the capacity to build offshore oil production modules and integrate them into up to two pre-built floating oil production, storage and offloading ships (FPSOs) at a time. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)