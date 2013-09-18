The number of bounced checks in Brazil fell to 1.87 percent of
total checks in circulation in August, down from 2.03 percent in
July, and 1.97 percent in August 2012, credit research company
Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.
They remain at a near four-year high in the
January-to-August period. The high number of bounced checks come
as rising inflation hampers the ability of households to stay
current on their debt. In addition, the rising household debt
ratio, which weighs on disposable income, poor financial
education and rising borrowing costs likely were also to blame
for the still-high readings.