PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie nominated Chief Executive Officer Jean-Charles Naouri as chairman of Brazilian retail giant Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, according to a securities filing late on Monday. Casino is the Brazilian company's majority shareholder.
The chairman post was left empty after Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz left the post this month, and decided to sell his common stock in Pão de Açúcar, which was founded by his father Valentín.
Casino also proposed the creation of a vice chairman post at Pão de Açúcar and nominated Ronaldo Iabrudi for the position, the filing said.
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 5 A strain of bird flu has been detected in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted to U.S. food giant Tyson Foods Inc, and the 73,500 birds will be culled to stop the virus from entering the food system, government and company officials said on Sunday.
BERLIN, March 6 Demand for travel to the United States over the coming months has flattened out following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company ForwardKeys said on Monday.