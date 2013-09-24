Sales of flat steel products at distribution companies in Brazil
rose sharply in August from the prior month, according to the
National Institute of Steel Distributors, known as Inda. Sales
rose 9.6 percent from July to 424,100 tonnes, and 12 percent
from the same month a year earlier, Inda said.
Inda said in a report that it expects purchases and sales of
flat steel products at the distribution level to fall 5 percent
in September from August.
Unwanted inventory reached 1.13 million tonnes in August,
almost unchanged from July, Inda said. Unwanted inventory is now
equivalent to about 2.6 months worth of monthly sales - down
from 2.9 times in July, according to Thomson Reuters
calculations based on the Inda data.