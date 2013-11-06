BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
Brazilian port operator LLX is in "advanced talks" to alter agreements signed with troubled shipbuilder OSX , according to a filing from LLX on Wednesday.
Former billionaire Eike Batista ceded control of LLX to group EIG Global Energy Partners LLC in August. LLX's star project is the Port of Açu near Rio de Janeiro. Batista's flagship company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, a crucial source of revenue for OSX, filed for bankruptcy protection last week.
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.