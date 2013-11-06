Brazilian port operator LLX is in "advanced talks" to alter agreements signed with troubled shipbuilder OSX , according to a filing from LLX on Wednesday.

Former billionaire Eike Batista ceded control of LLX to group EIG Global Energy Partners LLC in August. LLX's star project is the Port of Açu near Rio de Janeiro. Batista's flagship company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, a crucial source of revenue for OSX, filed for bankruptcy protection last week.