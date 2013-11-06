BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
Brazil's mobile phone market saw a net decline in subscribers in September, shrinking 0.06 percent to 268.3 million active phone lines, according to phone regulator Anatel. It was the first monthly drop since June 2006.
The numbers highlighted a shift in Brazil's cooling wireless market from a race for market share to a push for profitability as sales stagnate. Wireless operators are combing their subscriber bases to weed out less profitable users.
CHICAGO, March 3 A backlog of grain ships waiting to load at U.S. Pacific Northwest (PNW) ports is threatening to persist into April, prompting key Asian customers to switch purchases to more distant Gulf Coast terminals and sending prices there higher, traders and industry analysts said.
* Kinder Morgan sells 49% interest in Elba Liquefaction company to EIG Global Energy Partners investment funds