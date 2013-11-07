A new survey of services activity will be added to Brazil's gross domestic product calculation, which may lead to revisions in recent growth numbers, Brazil's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. The next GDP release in Brazil is scheduled for Dec. 3. For a full list of the new weightings, please see (in Portuguese): ftp://ftp.ibge.gov.br/Contas_Nacionais/Contas_Nacionais_Trimestr ais/Notas_Tecnicas/nota_tecnica_07112013.pdf