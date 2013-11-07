RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazil's Grupo Oi SA , now considering a proposed merger with Portugal Telecom, in a regulatory filing Thursday said the transaction will go ahead only if the Portuguese company's stake in the merged group falls within the percentage established in their pending agreement.

To clarify inquiries by Brazil's stock market regulator, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi in the filing said Portugal Telecom's stake in the merged company after the proposed transaction must fall between 36.6% and 39.6%.

The size of Portugal Telecom's stake had previously been defined when the two companies, both struggling after inroads by rivals in their respective markets, announced a proposed merger on Oct 2.

In the filing on Thursday, Oi also said that the net debt for the new company, to be known as CorpCo, is expected to total 41.23 billion reais ($17.92 billion).

($1 = 2.30 Brazilian reais.)

