Grupo BTG Pactual analysts led by Edmo Chagas recommended
investors take profits on shares in Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
as risks persist from logistics and mining projects
at Brazil's No. 2 flat steel producer. The company, which posted
stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday,
continued to burn cash, and its debt rose on a sequential basis,
Chagas said on a client note distributed late on Sunday. He
estimated that CSN, as the company is known, burned 900 million
reais ($383 million) of cash in the quarter and added that the
robust results were the outcome of lower-than-expected costs and
expenses, rather than better top-line trends. In addition, CSN's
steel business improved much less than that of its peers, the
note said.
CSN's stock is up more than 100 percent since this year's
low in July, due to expectations of strong quarterly results and
the lower probability that the company may buy the Brazilian
assets of ThyssenKrupp AG. Optimism that iron ore
venture Namisa would merge into CSN's Casa de Pedra ore unit is
already priced in, "leaving room for profit-taking after
third-quarter results," Chagas said in the note, adding that he
recommends investors add exposure to Brazil steel stocks via
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA.