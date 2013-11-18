Brazilian energy company Eneva SA, formerly part of troubled tycoon Eike Batista's EBX group, will receive repayment for part of the 50 million reais ($21.9 million) it paid to investment bank BTG Pactual Group for financial consulting services, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Under the terms of the deal, Batista, through EBX, will pay Eneva 10 million reais and forgive 5 million reais in debt.

The agreement will also free Eneva of any future payment obligations to BTG, the filing said.