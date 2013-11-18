BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
Brazilian energy company Eneva SA, formerly part of troubled tycoon Eike Batista's EBX group, will receive repayment for part of the 50 million reais ($21.9 million) it paid to investment bank BTG Pactual Group for financial consulting services, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Under the terms of the deal, Batista, through EBX, will pay Eneva 10 million reais and forgive 5 million reais in debt.
The agreement will also free Eneva of any future payment obligations to BTG, the filing said.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)