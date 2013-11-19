BRIEF-Radius Gold acquires Bald Peak property located on the Nevada-California border
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines
Brazilian companies increased their demand for loans by 5.0 percent in October from September, ending two months of declines, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.
Demand for working capital increased in the period as companies looked to boost inventories ahead of the year-end holiday season, Serasa said.
Compared with October 2012, demand for corporate credit rose 14.2 percent. In the year through October, corporate credit fell 1.4 percent compared with the same period last year.
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011