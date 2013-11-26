Brazil's federal appeals court suspended its voting on the validity of an approximately 30 billion-real ($13 billion) disputed tax assessment on mining company Vale SA's overseas operations on Tuesday. The ruling, on which members of the Superior Justice Tribunal had begun to vote, was suspended after a member of the panel asked for more information from the Rio de Janeiro-based company and Brazil's tax authority. When the ruling was suspended, two of the five judges on the panel had voted, one in favor of Vale, the other in favor of the tax authority. A third judge declared himself ineligible to vote. Voting could resume on Dec. 3 at the earliest, the court said.