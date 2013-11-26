BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages
* Redhill Biopharma - U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC, principal owner
Brazil's federal appeals court suspended its voting on the validity of an approximately 30 billion-real ($13 billion) disputed tax assessment on mining company Vale SA's overseas operations on Tuesday. The ruling, on which members of the Superior Justice Tribunal had begun to vote, was suspended after a member of the panel asked for more information from the Rio de Janeiro-based company and Brazil's tax authority. When the ruling was suspended, two of the five judges on the panel had voted, one in favor of Vale, the other in favor of the tax authority. A third judge declared himself ineligible to vote. Voting could resume on Dec. 3 at the earliest, the court said.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower metal prices weighed on the materials group, while heavyweight financial sector and energy shares edged lower.
* SNC-Lavalin - unit Kentz Overseas Company WLL awarded a 5-year commissioning support services framework agreement by Petroleum Development Oman