BRIEF-RadioShack chain operator General Wireless Operations files for bankruptcy protection
* General Wireless Operations Inc files for voluntary bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for district of delaware - court filing
Corporate borrowers in Brazil will face headwinds next year, including flagging loan disbursements, a cautious consumer spending outlook that might affect sales, as well as low capacity utilization in certain industries, analysts at Fitch Ratings led by Joe Bormann, said on Monday. According to Bormann, "Fitch is pessimistic about the ability of Brazilian corporates to materially strengthen their credit profiles during 2014 due to sluggish economic conditions."
Likewise, the ratings company sees similar challenges in other countries, including Argentina - where nine companies are currently bearing "negative" outlooks on their debt ratings because of high inflation, increased government meddling, economic uncertainty, and limited access to debt markets.
While the near-term outlook for Colombian corporate borrowers is stable to slightly positive, major risks include aggressive growth strategies that could result in negative free cash flow. The prospects for Mexican corporates are slightly positive for next year too, Bormann said, adding that the economic impact of a package of economic reforms being voted in Congress "will take a while to trickle down to the economy."
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 U.S. battery maker Aquion Energy Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and said it was in talks to sell substantially all of its operating assets.