Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Brazil's state development bank BNDES agreed on Tuesday to lend a combined 4.27 billion reais ($1.84 billion) to the consortia in charge of building and operating two airports in São Paulo and Brasilia, with proceeds being used to refinance maturing debts, according to a statement.
BNDES, the country's largest source of long-term funding for companies, will lend 3.48 billion erais of that total to the group handling the airport of Guarulhos, located in the metropolitan area of São Paulo. The Guarulhos airport is Brazil's busiest. About 797 million reais will go to the group managing the Brasilia airport, the statement added.
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
LA PAZ, March 2 The Bolivian government has filed a formal complaint with the French embassy about a video game produced by a French company that portrays the South American country as an area controlled by drug traffickers, authorities said.
PARIS, March 2 AccorHotels has signed an agreement to take over the management of 26 hotels in Brazil, Europe's largest hotel group said on Thursday, continuing its expansion in the recession-hit South American country.