Deutsche Bank AG, Europe's No. 1 investment bank by
revenue, on Wednesday named Maria Cristina Ricciardi as head of
global transaction banking for Latin America, seeking to grow in
a segment where businesses are booming from Mexico to Chile.
Ricciardi, known in Brazilian financial circles as "Kika," has
had an experience of more than 25 years covering the area and
has worked for Citigroup Inc in the New York-based bank's global
subsidiaries group in Brazil, the Deutsche Bank said in a
statement.
Ricciardi will also head trade finance and cash management
corporates from Deutsche Bank's São Paulo office. According to
the statement, she will report to Susan Skerritt, Deutsche
Bank's head of GTB for the Americas, and Shahrokh Moinian, head
of Deutsche Bank's trade finance and cash management corporates
for the Americas.
On a regional basis, she will also report to Bernardo
Parnes, chief executive of Deutsche Bank's Latin America unit.