Owners of the $3.8 billion in bonds sold by Brazilian tycoon
Eike Batista's Oleo e Gas Participações SA, formerly
known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, should take part
in their share of a planned $215-million, debtor-in-posession
(DIP) loan for the bankrupt company, Barclays said in a report
on Monday.
Bond holders, who are not part of the majority group that
approved a restructuring plan last week, will only have to pay
about 1.62 cents per bond to take part in the financing, an
amount that should allow them to take a stake in the company
that will be worth more than their defaulted debt, the report
says. Barclays, though, did not recommend buying more bonds.