BRASILIA Jan 13 Brazilian energy company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said on Monday its Rumo Logística unit is in preliminary talks to purchase the country's largest railroad operator, América Latina Logística SA , or ALL.

Cosan, the world's largest sugar and ethanol exporter, said in a statement that no formal offer has been made to ALL. Local media has reported that the Brazilian government is working to convince Cosan to take over the railway operator. (Alonso Soto)