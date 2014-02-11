Abrilpar Participações Ltda, the Brazilian media and publishing group that controls education company Abril Educação SA , hired investment banks Itaú BBA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA to help explore "potential strategic opportunities" for the latter, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. AbrilPar, as the media group is known, is analyzing those opportunities in the wake of "potentially interested investors" in Abril Educação, the filing added.