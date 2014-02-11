Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
Abrilpar Participações Ltda, the Brazilian media and publishing group that controls education company Abril Educação SA , hired investment banks Itaú BBA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA to help explore "potential strategic opportunities" for the latter, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. AbrilPar, as the media group is known, is analyzing those opportunities in the wake of "potentially interested investors" in Abril Educação, the filing added.
Shares in Abril Educação jumped 2.6 percent to 27.38 reais, the biggest intraday gain since Nov. 25. The stock is down 17.7 percent so far this year.
* Ameri Holdings Inc - deal for at a price of $0.75 per share
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.