Odebrecht Offshore Drilling Finance Ltd, the oil services
company controlled by Brazilian construction giant Grupo
Odebrecht SA, hired the investment banking units of Banco
Santander SA, HSBC Holdings Plc and BNP
Paribas SA to manage a sale of at least $500 million
in global bonds, a source with knowledge of the situation said
on Wednesday. Cayman Islands-based Odebrecht Offshore also
mandated investment banks Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA
and Morgan Stanley & Co as bookrunners for the
senior bond, which will mature on Oct. 1, 2022, said the source,
who declined to be identified because the transaction is in the
works.
The notes will be guaranteed by units and project companies
ODN Tay IV GmbH, ODN I GmbH, Odebrecht Drilling Norbe Six GmbH
and ODN Tay IV GmbH, the source added. Proceeds from the
transaction will be used to help ODN Tay IV GmbH repay a project
finance loan. The transaction is expected to be rated "Baa3" by
Moody's Investors Service, and "BBB" by Standard and Poor's and
Fitch Ratings.
A sale depends on market conditions, said the source.