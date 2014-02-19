UPDATE 2-South Africa's Zuma says "no crisis" over welfare payments, backs minister
* Zuma says there is no crisis, top court says there is one (Adds Net1 comments, Friday court ruling)
Credit and debit card transactions in Brazil grew 17.8 percent in 2013 from the year before to 853 billion reais ($355 billion), Abecs, the association representing the sector, said on Wednesday.
The association expects transactions to grow by 17.1 percent in 2014, surpassing 1 trillion reais.
NEW YORK, March 16 More than 20 U.S. senators pressed President Donald Trump on Thursday to reject requests from oil refiners to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program, weighing in on a debate that has roiled markets from soybeans to gasoline in recent weeks.
NEW YORK, March 16 Calumet Specialty Products Partners has retained advisors for a potential sale of its refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, according to two people familiar with the matter.