Brazil's second-highest court on Wednesday delayed ruling on a
landmark case dating back two decades that could significantly
reduce the capital of the country's biggest banks and further
trip up a flagging economy. The Supreme Court of Justice, known
as STJ, pushed back to March 26 a hearing on the scope and time
frame of lawsuits claiming that banks failed to pay fair
interest on deposits between 1987 and 1992, when hyperinflation
led the government to peg savings rates to a number of consumer
price indexes. The court had been scheduled to discuss on
Wednesday who qualifies for compensation and for which time
period the additional interest should be calculated, two issues
crucial to estimating potential losses.
Brazilian bank stocks posted mixed readings on Wednesday,
with Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, the nation's largest
lender by market value, shedding 1.5 percent. State-run Banco do
Brasil SA, which analysts said would be the most
affected in the event of a ruling favoring depositors, shed 0.4
percent.
Banks could pay up to 341 billion reais ($144 billion) in
compensation if Brazil's highest court, the Supreme Federal
Court (STF), ultimately rules against them, banking industry
group Febraban said. Discussions at the STJ precede hearings at
STF, which in November delayed a ruling on the constitutionality
of the case. The STF is tasked with assessing the constitutional
issues and determining whether banks will have to pay
compensation.