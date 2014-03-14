A unit of Óleo e Gás Participações SA, the bankrupt Brazilian oil producer, and two units of shipbuilder and oil services provider OSX Brasil SA agreed to extend the terms of a vessel leasing contract for a week, until March 21, according to a securities filing on Friday. The OSX units are OSX 1 Leasing BV, which owns the vessel, and OSX Serviços Operacionais Ltda, a services company that is also under bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court.