PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Minerva Foods, Brazil's third largest beef producer, said late on Tuesday it bought Uruguay's meet processor Carrasco for $37 million in a deal still subject to regulatory approval.
Carrasco, whose sales revenues reached $140 million in 2013, operates a beef processing plant in Montevideo, Minerva said in a securities filing.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.