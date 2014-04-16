BRIEF-Nuance prices $350 mln offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Total demand for loans among Brazilian companies fell 5.3 percent in March from February, mostly due to fewer working days in the month as a result of the Carnival holiday, research firm Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.
The drop was centered on small and mid-sized businesses, while large businesses sought 10.3 percent more credit in the month as they looked to ramp up output before a likely drop in productivity during soccer's World Cup, to be held in June and July.
Demand for credit fell 1.2 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, Serasa said.
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Comments from ECB officials temper euro (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)