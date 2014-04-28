BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
Funds managed by buyout firm Tarpon Investimentos SA offered shareholders of Cremer SA 17 reais for each outstanding share of the Brazilian medical supplies maker, according to a market filing published on Monday.
Arapaima Participações, which is held entirely by Tarpon-managed funds, currently holds 71.8 percent of Cremer and offered to pay about 140 million reais ($63 million).
Cremer shares rose 2 percent in early trading on Monday to 16.4 reais per share. ($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
