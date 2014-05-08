BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
The number of Brazilian consumers in default rose at a record pace of 8.6 percent in April from the same month a year before as higher interest rates made it tougher for Brazilians to pay off their bills, credit bureau SPC Brasil said on Thursday. Defaults rose 2.14 percent from March, which is equivalent to 1.3 million people, SPC Brasil said.
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.