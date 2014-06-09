Febraban, the group representing the banking industry in Brazil, said commercial lenders will keep their branches open during normal business hours during the World Cup, except during the days when Brazil's national team will play. In a statement released on Monday, Febraban said banks will open between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT and 1530 GMT) during Brazil game days. Banks will remain closed during days that city halls in host cities declare as holidays, the statement added.