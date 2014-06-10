The board of Brazilian shipbuilder and ship leaser OSX Brasil SA
elected Vladimir Kundert Ranevsky chief executive
officer, the bankrupt company, controlled by Brazilian tycoon
Eike Batista, said in a statement on Tuesday. Ranevsky will
replace Eucherio Lerner Rodrigues who will step down but retain
his seat on the board of directors. OSX, part of Batista's EBX
group, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Rio de
Janeiro-based OSX is the principal creditor of sister EBX oil
company Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the former OGX
Petroleo e Gas, whose creditors approved a restructuring of
about 12 billion reais ($5.39 billion) of debt last week.