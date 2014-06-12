US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
Grupo Globoaves, a Brazilian genetics and biotechnology company focused on the poultry industry, hired BCP Securities, Grupo BTG Pactual and Banco Santander SA to arrange a series of investor meetings in the United States, Europe, and Latin America ahead of a potential dollar-denominated global bond offering, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. Meetings are scheduled to start on June 16 in Santiago, and will take a number of executives to New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Zurich and Geneva, London and Boston, said the source, who declined to be identified because the deal is in the works.
The company is rated "B" by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings. Efforts to reach the company for comment wqere unsuccessful.
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.