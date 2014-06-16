BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
Sunday's sale of a 41 percent stake in BR Towers SA, a Brazilian telecommunications real estate company that operates about 4,300 cellphone towers, and the recent divestiture of a 46 percent stake in truck fleet monitoring company Sascar Participações SA will boost net asset value at buyout firm GP Investments Ltd by 0.67 reais, or $0.30, a share. In a securities filing Monday, GP Investments, the largest Latin American private equity firm, said proceeds from the BR Towers transaction were about $250 million, a gross return of 2.8 times the amount initially invested and an internal rate of return of 67 percent measured in U.S. dollars.
In a statement late on Sunday, American Tower Corp agreed to pay $978 million for all of BR Towers. American Tower will pay in cash and assume debt to win control of the Brazilian company, which will generate about 292 million Reais ($131 million) in annual run-rate revenue.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
