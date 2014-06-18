Brazil's national development bank BNDES on Wednesday opened a
reserve account at the nation's central bank, a move that will
allow the lender to handle and settle payments and sell debt
instruments without the help of other financial institutions. In
a statement, BNDES said the migration to the reserve account
allowing the bank to join the central bank's SPB clearing and
settlement of payments system will take place between June 27
and June 30.
The changes will allow borrowers to make payments directly
to BNDES instead of other institutions that would collect
proceeds from the bills and transfer the money to the BNDES, the
statement said. By joining the SPB, BNDES will also have the
ability to raise money in the local fixed-income markets through
different instruments such as certificates of deposit and letras
financeiras - or a debenture that can only be issued by banks.