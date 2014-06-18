CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
The board of directors of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA approved unanimously on Wednesday an offer to repurchase two issuances of global bonds by two subsidiaries, as part of a plan to reduce debt.
In a securities filing, São Paulo-based Gol will offer to buy back all of the U.S. dollar-denominated bonds due in 2017 issued by Gol Finance Ltd and the debt maturing in 2023 sold by Gol LuxCo SA.
In another decision, Gol also approved the amendment of terms of the private placement of local notes, known in Brazil as debentures, issued by the VRG Linhas Aéreas SA subsidiary. Without detailing the changes or terms of the deal, the board authorized the stretching out of maturities and the modification of the expected remuneration for the debentures, according to the filing. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
(Adds official midday prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and as another huge mine in Indonesia restarted production. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 1.5 percent in official midday rings at $5,792 a tonne, erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier touched $5,781, its low
* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2016