Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM unveiled on Tuesday a
framework for the creation of investment funds focused on shares
of mid-sized, listed companies. In a statement, CVM said the
funds, which will be known in Portuguese as "fundos de
investimento em ações - mercado de acesso," will be allowed to
invest as much as two-thirds of their capital in shares of
listed mid-sized firms and up to one-third of capital in
privately held mid-sized companies.
Fund managers will be allowed to charge performance fees
based on absolute returns such as interest rate indexes or the
inflation rate, for example, because of the lack of benchmark
performance indexes for mid-cap shares, the statement noted.