Brazil's securities regulator, the CVM, published a list late on Friday of companies whose shareholders will enjoy tax breaks on capital gains from investing in the publicly traded corporations.

The list, part of an effort by regulators to make it easier for small and medium-sized companies to attract investors, is made up of seven companies: Nutriplant Industria e Comercio SA , Senior Solution SA, HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA, Renar Maçãs SA, General Shopping Brasil SA, Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira de Propiedades Agricolas and Cr2 Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Jan Paschal)