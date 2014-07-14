The founding family of Brazil's GPA sold more of its stake in the country's biggest retailer on Monday, according Diniz family holding company Peninsula, which declined to give details of the operation.

The operator of the Sao Paulo stock exchange said the ongoing auction involved an initial 5 million preferred shares at a price of 101 reais. The stock closed on Friday at 106.11 reais per share. (Editing by Alden Bentley)