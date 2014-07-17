BRIEF-Bank of America's credit card delinquency rate was 1.63 pct at Feb end
* Credit card delinquency rate was 1.63 percent at February end versus 1.60 percent at January end - SEC filing
Demand for consumer credit in Brazil fell 9.8 percent in June from the previous month, mostly due to extra bank holidays granted during soccer's World Cup, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Thursday.
Demand for consumer credit fell 12.6 percent in June from a year earlier, Serasa said, adding that higher interest rates and declining consumer confidence continue to weigh on new borrowing. (Editing by Franklin Paul)
SAO PAULO, March 15 MRV Participações SA has launched its largest housing project ever, with 1.6 billion reais ($505 million) of estimated sales value, as Brazil's largest builder of low-income housing expands its foothold in the country's biggest city.
LONDON, March 15 Financial markets focused on Wednesday on what is widely expected to be the third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis, while there was some relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.