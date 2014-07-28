Brazil's largest bank workers' union will seek a 12.5 percent pay rise, the implementation of a 14th monthly wage and a raise in the value of food vouchers in a list of eight proposals that will be submitted to banks next month. In a statement released late Sunday, the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e região said the pay rise looks for a 5.4 percent inflation-adjusted gain - with the union estimating consumer prices to rise 7.1 percent this year. The proposal will be presented to Febraban, the group representing Brazil's largest private-sector banks, early in August.

Over the past 10 years, the union has obtained an 18 percent inflation-adjusted gain for bank workers in the metropolitan area of São Paulo, with banks extending the pay rise to all their staff across Brazil. Last year, an impasse between banks and workers during wage discussions sparked minor strikes that failed to disrupt service.