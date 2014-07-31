Analysts at UBS Securities and Grupo BTG Pactual revised their
price targets for shares in Brazilian card payment processor
Cielo SA following the release of second-quarter
results. In a client note on Thursday, UBS analysts led by
Frederic de Mariz lowered the 12-month target for the stock to
52 reais from 54 reais previously, while keeping a "buy"
recommendation after cutting annual estimates. "Even though
second-quarter profit was a small beat, cost pressure
disappointed high market expectations," de Mariz wrote.
Separately, BTG Pactual analysts led by Eduardo Rosman
raised the target on Cielo to 50 reais from 44 reais with a
"buy" recommendation. Rosman said higher expenses last quarter
stemmed from investments, consultancy firms and the execution of
projects aimed at helping Cielo retain its market leadership.
"We see this as good news, and expect the conclusion of projects
and operational expenses dilution to also be key earnings
drivers from 2015 onwards," the analysts said.