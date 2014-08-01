BRIEF-NCR Corp announces pricing of a secondary offering of series A convertible preferred stock
* Ncr corporation announces pricing of a secondary offering of series a convertible preferred stock
Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, said on Friday it fined Petroleo Brasileiro SA 7 million reais ($3.10 million) for not regulating the system to measure gas output at the Cherne-1 platform.
The output levels recorded by the gauges are used in the calculation of royalty payments to Brazil's government. Petrobras, as the company is known, was fined 5.55 million reais on Monday for a similar problem at its Lula offshore field. ($1 = 2.2571 Reais)
* Hardwoods announces acquisition of eagle plywood and lumber
* Cardinal energy ltd. Announces reserves and fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results