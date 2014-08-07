CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as oil prices drag energy-sector stocks
TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA, the biggest Brazilian home builder by market value, will have its American depositary receipts traded on OTC Markets Group Inc's OTCQX marketplace, according to a statement on Thursday by the U.S. over-the-counter exchange.
The shares will trade under the symbol "CYRBY," starting on Thursday, the exchange said. Cyrela's ADRs were previously traded in the OTC Pink marketplace. With the listing, Cyrela will be the 11th Brazilian company traded on the exchange. Others include Cielo SA, Klabin SA and JBS SA. (Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Non-Binding open season announced for the Kinder Morgan Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project
SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's largest education firm Kroton Educacional SA on Wednesday reported a 19.3 percent rise in adjusted fourth-quarter net income, to 487.6 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 427.9 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.