UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Consumer sentiment in São Paulo, Brazil's most populous metropolitan area, fell in July for the fifth straight month to its lowest in at least four and a half years, retail industry group Fecomercio-SP said on Friday. The group's index, which measures families' plans to buy goods and services, dropped 10.6 percent from a year earlier to its lowest level since the survey began in January 2010.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources