Banco Pine SA, a Brazilian mid-sized lender
specialized in corporate credit, trimmed estimate for lending
growth and profitability this year as an economic downturn in
Latin America's largest economy drove management to seek more
cautious goals for 2014. In a securities filing, São Paulo-based
Pine cut the loan book growth guidance for this year to a range
between zero and 5 percent, from a prior guidance of 8 percent
to 12 percent made available in Febraury. Recurring return on
equity, a gauge of profitability, was revised down to a range
between 10 percent and 13 percent, compared with February's
guidance of 13 percent to 15 percent.
The bank maintained the estimates for growth in gross
interest income and in non-interest expenses unchanged.
The decision came in the wake of "the intensification in the
conservativeness of the management of the bank's business during
the first half of this year," the filing said.