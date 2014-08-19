UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura SA said on Tuesday that board member Roberto Lima will take over as chief executive officer on Sept. 8. The former CEO of telecom Vivo and Grupo Credicard and current chairman of advertising group Publicis in Brazil, Lima will replace Alessandro Carlucci, who ran Natura for 10 years.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources