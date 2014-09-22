Brazil's central bank authorized state-run Banco do Brasil SA
, the nation's largest lender by assets, to book 8.1
billion reais ($3.4 billion) from a capital injection made by
the National Treasury as common capital and Tier 1 capital. The
central bank decision, which Banco do Brasil unveiled in a
securities filing on Monday, is retroactive to Aug. 28.
According to the filing, the decision will help increase
Banco do Brasil's common equity ratio by 98 basis points and its
regulatory capital ratio, or the gauge used to measure how much
capital a bank has available under Basel II reules, by 20 basis
points. A basis point represents one-hundredth of a percentage
point.
Shares of Banco do Brasil tumbled 4.7 percent in São Paulo,
outpacing a decline in the benchmark stock index Bovespa
of 1.7 percent on Monday.
($1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais)