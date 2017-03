Brazilian securities-market operator BM&FBovespa SA said on Wednesday it plans to cut its 2014 spending plan to a range of 585 million to 595 million reais ($245 million to $250 million) from 595 million to 615 million reais, the BM&FBovespa said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The cuts will not change the BM&FBovespa's planned 2014 capital investments of 230 million reais to 260 million reais. Its 2015 capital investment plan remains unchanged at 190 million reais to 220 million reais.

($1 = 2.3830 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Ken Wills)